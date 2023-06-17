Toppling Elected Govts Through Horse Trading is Matter of Concern: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the tradition to topple elected governments through horse trading is a matter of concern for the entire country.

He said it is the duty of the people’s representatives not to change the party at any cost and to maintain complete loyalty and dedication towards their party.

“At present, it has become a wrong tradition to topple elected governments through horse trading. This is a matter of concern for the entire country. It is the duty of the people’s representatives not to change the party at any cost and to maintain complete loyalty and dedication towards their party," Gehlot said.

He was addressing the three-day National Legislators Conference being held in Mumbai through a video conference from his residence here.

Gehlot said even after 75 years of independence, democracy is intact in our country. Due to this democratic strength, India has a different identity and respect in the whole world. It is the collective responsibility of all of us to save democracy.

In a democracy, an ideological fight exists between two political parties, which should never be made personal, the Congress leader said.

He said earlier there used to be harmony between the parties despite differences of opinions on various issues, but in the present, this tradition is dying. An initiative in this regard should be taken by the ruling party at the Centre and those in the states to bring this tradition back.

Gehlot said politics is a medium of service. Therefore, after joining politics, the aim of the public representative should be to serve the public with full honesty, loyalty and commitment.

Praising the meet, he said it is an auspicious sign for democracy that MLAs from all over the country interacted together at the conference.

“It is a good start to discuss the responsibilities of the Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad after 25 years and dedicate ourselves to unity and harmony keeping party ideology aside," the chief minister added.