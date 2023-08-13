Tripura CM Holds Meeting with Party Leader, BJP to Contest Both Seats

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee on Saturday held a meeting with senior party leaders to discuss the strategy for the upcoming by-elections in the state.

The by-elections in Dhanpur and Boxanagar in Sepahijala district will be held on September 5.

“Chief Minister Manik Saha held a meeting with senior party functionaries – state party president Rajib Bhattacharjee, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath to discuss the strategy for the byelection in two Assembly seats. This was a preliminary meeting and it was decided that the party will contest both Assembly seats", Food & Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury told the media after the meeting on Saturday.

Chowdhury said the party will start its campaign for the byelection from August 15 and the candidates for both seats are expected to be declared on August 17.

“The names of party candidates have not been finalised yet. It will be done in accordance with the party’s system. Yes, the candidates will be announced from Delhi", he said, adding the party’s central leaders are expected to arrive in the northeastern state shortly.

In the 60-member Tripura Assembly, the BJP has 31 MLAs while its ally the IPFT has one legislator. Tipra Motha has 13 lawmakers, CPI(M) has 10 MLAs and Congress 3 legislators.

The last date for filing nomination is August 17 while scrutiny will be held on August 18 and the last date for withdrawal is August 21.