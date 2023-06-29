'We Will All Work Together': TS Singh Deo Says Baghel to be Cong's CM Face in Chhattisgarh Elections

After getting the deputy CM post in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, TS Singh Deo has appeared to be in reconciliation with his bete noire Bhupesh Baghel, saying the Chief Minister will lead the Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls.

“The CM is Bhupesh Baghel and we will fight on the face of the current CM only, this is how Congress works but we will all work together. No specific responsibility has been given to me as of now," the Deputy CM said.

Deo, a scion of the erstwhile Sarguja royal family, said our main responsibility will be to get united for the upcoming Assembly elections. “In 2018, we fought the elections together and formed the government in Chhattisgarh," he added.

The Congress’s move to appoint Deo, locked in a turf war with CM Baghel for months, as deputy CM appears to be an attempt to stem infighting in the state unit and prepare it for the year-end Assembly polls.

Never Spoke About Rotational CM Post: Deo

Deo today also said he had never spoken of an “agreement" on the rotation of the chief ministerial post and claimed it was a buzz created by the media. Expressing gratitude to the party for the announcement of his elevation, he said, “der aaye durust aaye" (better late than never).

Asked about the two-and-a-half years of power-sharing “agreement" between him and Baghel, Deo said, “I never discussed any 2.5 year agreement. It was a buzz in the media. However, I always got positive support from the media. Today the high command has taken the decision. Whether they take the decision in 2.5 years or on the very first day or in future, we have to discharge our responsibility.”

According to some reports, there were talks about rotational CM in Chhattisgarh in 2018 after Congress came to power. Last year in July, Deo resigned from the Panchayat and Rural development department. However, he continued to hold other portfolios including health.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday approved the proposal for the appointment of TS Singh Deo as deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh. The decision to make Deo deputy CM was taken during the party’s meeting in New Delhi today where top leadership and state leaders discussed strategy and poll preparedness in Chhattisgarh.

Congress to Win 75+ Seats in Chhattisgarh: Deo

Deo set a target to win 75+ seats in 90-member Assembly.

“For me, the target is between two-third and 75 plus. A target of two-third, which means 60 seats, seems to be a realistic target. Our colleagues are talking about 75 plus seats." Singh Deo said they currently have 71 seats and (the target of) 75 plus is not too far.

“But, we would be satisfied even if we get 60 seats. There should be confidence, not over-confidence,” he added.

What Happened in 2018 Polls

In 2018, the Congress registered a landslide victory by winning 68 seats out of 90 in the state, ending the 15-year-long rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which managed to win 15 seats. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had contested the poll in coalition and bagged five and two seats, respectively. The ruling Congress’s strength later went up to 71 after some bypolls in the state.

Currently, the BJP has 13 Assembly seats, JCC(J)-three and BSP-two. A BJP MLA recently died and the seat is vacant.

(With inputs from IANS, PTI)