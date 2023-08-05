CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :BJP-2024 PollsRahul as PM PickYogi-Modi SistersINDIA Bloc's Next MeetMumbai Civic Body
Home » Politics » TSRTC Merger Bill: After Bus Transport Workers Strike, Telangana Guv Asks them to Seek Clarification from Govt
2-MIN READ

TSRTC Merger Bill: After Bus Transport Workers Strike, Telangana Guv Asks them to Seek Clarification from Govt

Reported By: Kakoli Mukherjee

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 19:06 IST

Hyderabad, India

TSRTC employees protest outside Raj Bhavan over delay in merger draft bill approval, in Hyderabad on August 5, 2023. (Image: PTI)

TSRTC employees protest outside Raj Bhavan over delay in merger draft bill approval, in Hyderabad on August 5, 2023. (Image: PTI)

TSRTC employees gathered in front of Raj Bhavan demanding quick assent to the bill, which if not passed in the ongoing monsoon session in the assembly is likely to be taken up only after elections

The protest against Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan by employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation reached a stalemate after she asked them to seek clarification from the state government. Workers went on strike Saturday morning, protesting against the governor for not approving the Absorption of Employees into Government Service Draft Bill.

A merger with the state government has been a long-standing demand of employees of the bus transport corporation, as it will bring them higher salaries and job security. The corporation has been running into losses for a long time now.

The workers gathered in front of Raj Bhavan demanding quick assent to the bill, which if not passed in the ongoing monsoon session in the assembly is likely to be taken up only after elections. The governor said she was pained to see the inconvenience caused to citizens due to the strike and, since she was not in the city, she held a video conference with some union leaders and asked them to seek clarification from the state government on certain points.

“Let the government come out with a clarification. It is not my intention to delay the bill. The government can also extend the assembly session to accommodate the bill. They cannot conduct affairs in such a hurried manner. We need more time. I have sought clarification on certain points in the bill. There will not be any delay from my side. I stand by your side as I have stood during your previous strikes,” she told the delegation.

In an earlier communication, the Raj Bhavan had said the draft bill was sent to the governor on August 2 and assembly proceedings began on August 3. This gave her little time to study and approve the bill.

KCR-led government gives clarification

Chief secretary A Santhi Kumari, meanwhile, sent a letter to the governor on Saturday with clarifications on doubts raised. The letter states that the TSRTC will continue to function in its existing legal entity and form in all other respects after the absorption of its employees into the government. The corporation board would continue as the apex body of the TSRTC under provisions of the RTC Act, 1950, to manage issues of equity, loan, grant or other assistance of the government and other related matters. Hence, it is not necessary to mention any of these details in the ‘statement of objects and reasons’.

Kumari further clarified that there is no ambiguity in the proposed bill with regard to the applicability of pension or other provisions to TSRTC employees, after their absorption into government service. The letter replied to all objections raised by the governor.

The ball is now in the governor’s court to provide communication regarding the bill. Passing bills has been a sticky point between the state government and the governor for a long time. The BRS has earlier accused the governor of acting like a stooge of the central government.​

About the Author
Kakoli Mukherjee
Kakoli Mukherjee, Chief Subeditor, has been a journalist for eight years. She writes on health, people, culture, technology and books....Read More
Tags:
  1. Bharat Rashtra Samithi
  2. K Chandrashekar Rao
  3. monsoon session
  4. tamilisai soundararajan
  5. Telangana
  6. transport
first published:August 05, 2023, 19:06 IST
last updated:August 05, 2023, 19:06 IST