TSRTC Merger Bill: After Bus Transport Workers Strike, Telangana Guv Asks them to Seek Clarification from Govt

The protest against Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan by employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation reached a stalemate after she asked them to seek clarification from the state government. Workers went on strike Saturday morning, protesting against the governor for not approving the Absorption of Employees into Government Service Draft Bill.

A merger with the state government has been a long-standing demand of employees of the bus transport corporation, as it will bring them higher salaries and job security. The corporation has been running into losses for a long time now.

The workers gathered in front of Raj Bhavan demanding quick assent to the bill, which if not passed in the ongoing monsoon session in the assembly is likely to be taken up only after elections. The governor said she was pained to see the inconvenience caused to citizens due to the strike and, since she was not in the city, she held a video conference with some union leaders and asked them to seek clarification from the state government on certain points.

“Let the government come out with a clarification. It is not my intention to delay the bill. The government can also extend the assembly session to accommodate the bill. They cannot conduct affairs in such a hurried manner. We need more time. I have sought clarification on certain points in the bill. There will not be any delay from my side. I stand by your side as I have stood during your previous strikes,” she told the delegation.

In an earlier communication, the Raj Bhavan had said the draft bill was sent to the governor on August 2 and assembly proceedings began on August 3. This gave her little time to study and approve the bill.

KCR-led government gives clarification

Chief secretary A Santhi Kumari, meanwhile, sent a letter to the governor on Saturday with clarifications on doubts raised. The letter states that the TSRTC will continue to function in its existing legal entity and form in all other respects after the absorption of its employees into the government. The corporation board would continue as the apex body of the TSRTC under provisions of the RTC Act, 1950, to manage issues of equity, loan, grant or other assistance of the government and other related matters. Hence, it is not necessary to mention any of these details in the ‘statement of objects and reasons’.

Kumari further clarified that there is no ambiguity in the proposed bill with regard to the applicability of pension or other provisions to TSRTC employees, after their absorption into government service. The letter replied to all objections raised by the governor.

The ball is now in the governor’s court to provide communication regarding the bill. Passing bills has been a sticky point between the state government and the governor for a long time. The BRS has earlier accused the governor of acting like a stooge of the central government.​