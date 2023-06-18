Uddhav Faction MLC Manisha Kayande Set to Join Maha CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Manisha Kayande will on Sunday evening join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a spokesperson of his party said.

The development comes on a day when Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to address a state-level convention of his group workers in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders hit out at Kayande, saying despite getting everything in the organisation she has chosen to leave it. On Saturday, former MLA Shishir Shinde resigned from the Thackeray-led faction.

Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Shirsat told reporters on Sunday that Kayande along with many others will join the party at 5 pm in the presence of CM Shinde at his official residence ‘Varsha’. Shirsat did not name Shishir Shinde, but claimed many more leaders will join the CM-led party.

Kayande is a member of the state Legislative Council and her term expires on July 27, 2024. She is an MLC from the Legislative Assembly quota. The Shiv Sena split in June last year after Eknath Shinde and 39 other party MLAs rebelled against then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government of the Sena, NCP and Congress. Eknath Shinde later became chief minister with the BJP’s support and the Election Commission of India subsequently granted his faction the original party name and `bow and arrow’ symbol, while the Thackeray group was named Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

The Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray-led factions of the Shiv Sena will on Monday celebrate the party’s foundation day at separate events here. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders hit out at Kayande, saying despite getting everything in the organisation she has chosen to leave it. “She joined us after leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), got everything, and now since she is unlikely to be re-nominated to the Legislative Council, she has chosen to leave,’ Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut claimed while talking to reporters.

On the other side, Shirsat questioned Uddhav Thackeray for criticising those leaving his faction but remaining quiet when his new ally Prakash Ambedkar, head of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), visits Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb (in Aurangabad). The VBA leader’s visit on Saturday took place against the backdrop of protests and clashes in parts of Maharashtra recently over social media posts glorifying Aurangzeb.