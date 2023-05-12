Uddhav for Early Call on Disqualification of MLAs; Speaker Says Won't Succumb to Pressure

Post-Supreme Court ruling on the 2022 Maharashtra political crisis the focus has now shifted to the Assembly Speaker with Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday seeking an early decision on the disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, but the House presiding officer insisted he will not succumb to any pressure while adjudicating on the matter.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on the other hand, said it is not right to put pressure on Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar as he will decide on the matter at an appropriate time following due process of law.

Stepping up pressure on the Shinde camp, Thackeray said the rebel MLAs facing disqualification have got only temporary respite from the Supreme Court.

Thackeray made the remarks a day after the Supreme Court gave its verdict on last year’s political crisis that resulted in the collapse of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who later joined hands with the BJP to become the chief minister.

Thackeray’s party colleague Anil Parab said they will write to Narwerkar urging him to take a call on the matter at the earliest.

“The gift of life to the 16 MLAs is temporary because the Supreme Court has given a reasonable time and it has limitations. The Speaker must take his decision at the earliest,” former CM Thackeray told reporters.

Speaker Narwekar asserted he will not succumb to any pressure while deciding on the disqualification of 16 MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena and said whatever time is required to complete the process will be taken.

He said the Speaker’s post does not belong to any party, but it is of the entire House and any person occupying the position takes decisions norms enshrined in the Constitution.

“Those who believe in democracy and the Constitution should not put extra-constitutional pressure. As a Speaker, I will not succumb to any pressure. Whatever time is required to dispose of the petition will be taken and there will be no compromise on it,” Narwekar, who is in London, told Marathi news channel Zee 24.

Narwekar said the disqualification issue will be decided by taking into account all relevant legal, political and legislative aspects.

“It will be seen who controlled the political party and which group represented the political party…all details will be taken as per Supreme Court’s directions and will work accordingly. There are many petitions…all rules of the CPC (Code of Civil Procedure) apply to the petitions and all aspects like leading the evidence, cross-examination, examination-in-chief, and giving a hearing to everyone…all points will be followed religiously and only then a decision will be taken,” the Speaker said.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis said the Speaker will take a decision on the disqualification of MLAs and other issues at an appropriate time and if anyone tries to pressure him in any way, then it won’t be compatible with the country’s free and fair legal process.

To a question about Thackeray hinting that they might approach the apex court if a decision on the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs is not taken within a month, Fadnavis said the SC has given all such rights to the Speaker and given him reasonable time as well to take a call.

“If anyone tries to pressure the Speaker in any way, then it won’t be compatible with our free and fair legal process. I don’t think the Speaker will give in to any kind of pressure. Besides, the Speaker himself is a very good lawyer. I’m sure the Speaker will decide as per the law, the Constitution and the directives of the Supreme Court by giving appropriate hearing and at an appropriate time,” he said.

In its eagerly-awaited verdict on the Sena vs Sena political battle, the Supreme Court on Thursday held that it cannot restore the MVA government led by Thackeray as he resigned as CM without facing a floor test in June last year though it passed critical remarks against then-Governor B S Koshyari.

The SC has asked the Speaker to decide on the disqualification of 16 MLAs within a “reasonable period".

Citing the Supreme Court’s judgment that he could have been reinstated as chief minister had he not resigned, Thackeray said this implies that actions of the governor, like calling upon him for a floor test, were illegal.

“This means the existing government is illegal. I am satisfied with my decision because I resigned out of morality,” the former CM said.

He dared the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janta Party to face elections in the “final court”, which he said is of the people of the state.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Parab said, “We have been saying that this government is illegal. The important role is of the whip. The whip of that time was Sunil Prabhu (MLA from the Thackeray camp) and it was violated which has been well established. The Speaker should not take much time to decide on it (disqualification).” “There is no escape for the rebel MLAs and there is little time left for them,” Parab, a former minister, added.