Home » Politics » Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge Booked for 'Hurting Religious Sentiments' in UP's Rampur
1-MIN READ

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 10:50 IST

Rampur Maniharan, India

Stalin was booked for his call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and Kharge for backing his remark (Image: PTI File)

The two were booked under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) of the IPC at Civil Lines Police Station in Rampur on Tuesday

An FIR was registered here against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge for allegedly outraging religious feelings, police said on Wednesday.

Stalin was booked for his call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and Kharge for backing his remark, they said.

The FIR came at the complaint of lawyers Harsh Gupta and Ram Singh Lodhi who highlighted media reports on Stalin’s statement alleging that the politician’s comments had hurt their feelings.

Stalin had on Saturday during an event in Tamil Nadu compared the Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria.

His comments sparked a backlash from political parties, with BJP insisting on the Congress to condemn his remarks.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
