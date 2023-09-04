'Lack of Understanding': Union Min Jitendra Singh Slams Udhayanidhi Over Remarks on Sanatana Dharma

Amid the controversy over Tamil Nadu minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatan Dharma, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has called it a “lack of understanding" on the subject.

Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Singh slammed Stalin for his comments and said that “none of us, particularly those in public life have a right to say anything which hurts the belief of any section of society."

“Its shows the lack of understanding of that person on particular subject," he added.

This comes after Udhayanidhi, who is the son of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin likened Sanatana Dharma to “coronavirus, malaria, fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes."

Stalin also called against equality and social justice and it should be eradicated, adding that “such things should not be opposed, but destroyed.”

Udhayanidhi said, “What is Sanatanam? The very name is only from Sanskrit. Sanatan is against equality and social justice and nothing else. It is eternal, that is, it cannot be changed; no one could pose any question and that is the meaning. Sanatan divided people on the basis of caste.”

“What did Sanatan do to women? It pushed women, who lost their husbands into fire (the erstwhile practice of Sati), it tonsured the heads of widows and made them wear white saris, child marriages too happened…What did the Dravidam (the Dravidian ideology followed by DMK regime) do? It gave fare-free travel for women in buses, gave Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to girl students for their college education…” he said.

Before this, Union Minister Rajnath Singh also hit out at the opposition over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments on Sanatan Dharma, wondering why Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot are “silent" on the issue.

“I want to ask (Rajasthan Chief Minister) Ashok Gehlot why he does not speak, why Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, (Congress president Mallikarjun) Kharge do not say what is their thinking on Sanatan Dharma." He said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), a part of the INDIA bloc, has hurt Sanatan Dharma and the Congress leaders are “silent" on the issue.

“INDIA bloc members should apologise for the insult to Sanatan Dharma or the country won’t forgive them," he said. The DMK leader should be asked for an explanation over his comments, Singh said and added that “Sanatan Dharma considers the world a family and gives the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family)".