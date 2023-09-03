'Resolve Won't Reduce': Stalin's Son Unfazed Amid Outrage Over 'Sanatana Dharma Like Malaria' Remark

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, has landed himself in a soup with his shocking opinion on Hinduism. The leader said that Sanatana Dharma is like “malaria and dengue" and should be “completely eradicated", drawing massive public wrath.

While BJP left no stone unturned to attack Udhayanidhi for “ranting out his frustration", the leader however remained undeterred and said that he is “ready to face any legal challenge but will not be cowed down by usual saffron threats"

“Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats. We, the followers of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, would fight forever to uphold social justice and establish an egalitarian society under the able guidance of our honourable CM," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Tagging his father-CM MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi further wrote, “I will say it today, tomorrow, and forever: Our resolve to stop Sanathana Dharma from the Dravidian land would not reduce even a bit."

When did the controversy Erupt?

The controversy erupted on Saturday, September 2, when Udhayanidhi was speaking at ‘Sanatana Abolition Conference’. Addressing the audience, he said, “There are some things which we have to eradicate and we can’t merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue fever, malaria, corona, all these are things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this."

“I thank the organisers for giving me the opportunity to speak at this conference to eradicate Sanatana Dharma. I congratulate the organisers for calling the conference as ‘eradicate Sanatana Dharma’ instead of ‘opposing Sanatana Dharma," he said. A video clip of his speech was widely shared on X.

I.N.Di.A alliance partner organizing conference to finish Sanatana dharma… pic.twitter.com/5tY84luLyq— Vishwatma 🇮🇳 (@HLKodo) September 2, 2023

MK Stalin’s son further said, “Eradicating and not opposing Sanatanam should be our first task. What is Sanatanam? The name Sanatanam comes from Sanskrit. Sanatanam is against equality and social justice. The meaning of Sanatanam is nothing but ‘permanence’, something which cannot be changed. Nobody can question. This is the meaning of Sanatana."

