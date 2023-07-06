Unbeaten at 85: Santosh Ghara Runs for Bengal Panchayat Polls Again, Continuing His Winning Streak

Santosh Kumar Ghara has remained undefeated since the first Panchayat election in West Bengal. He has alternated between serving as the Panchayat head and the deputy head in the village Panchayat.

Despite being in his mid-eighties, he has participated in Panchayat elections since 1978 and has never experienced defeat. Once again, he is running as a candidate for the Gram Panchayat seat.

As the polling day for the Panchayat elections draws near, political tension is on the rise. However, all attention turns to Santosh Ghara of Shantipur. The concept of “losing" does not exist in his vocabulary.

Since 1983, he has held various positions, including both chief and deputy chief, initially in the Congress and later in the Trinamool party. This time, at the age of 85, Santosh Ghara is once again contesting as the Trinamool candidate in the upcoming polls.

Santosh Ghara, the Trinamool candidate from Shantipur’s second constituency in the Shaheed Matangini block, does not let his age hinder his work. Even at this stage of life, he refuses to limit himself to door-to-door campaigning for votes.

He entered politics as a Congress candidate in 1978 and emerged victorious in the first Gram Panchayat polls. Since then, neither the ruling party nor the opposition has been able to defeat Santosh Ghara.

At the age of 85, he remains the Trinamool candidate this time as well. Santosh takes care of everything himself, from putting up his own banners and posters to canvassing for votes from house to house.

In this regard, he stated, “The people in this region support my work. Everyone in the area wants me to win the Gram Panchayat election and actively participate in developmental initiatives once again." The local community affirms that Santosh Ghara stands by the people, works for the area’s progress, and predicts his victory in the upcoming election.