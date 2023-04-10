CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP: BSP to Not Field Atiq Ahmad's Family in Urban Body Polls
1-MIN READ

UP: BSP to Not Field Atiq Ahmad's Family in Urban Body Polls

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 14:59 IST

Lucknow, India

Mayawati quashed speculations that the BSP could give a ticket to Zainab, wife of Arshad, Atiq's brother (File photo: PTI)

Mayawati said that the decision to let Shaista remain in the party would be taken after her arrest

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati, on Monday, announced that her party would not give a ticket to Atiq Ahmad’s wife Shaista Parveen in the upcoming Mayor polls in Uttar Pradesh.

She also quashed speculations that the BSP could give a ticket to Zainab, wife of Arshad, Atiq’s brother.

Speaking to reporters, Mayawati said that the decision to let Shaista remain in the party would be taken after her arrest.

The BSP President also added that she would prefer that the urban body polls are held through ballot papers.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Sanstuti Nath
Sanstuti Nath
