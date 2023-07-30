UP Has Potential to Become India's Growth Engine, Says CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh has the potential to become India’s growth engine, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday and added that it can stand among the country’s leading states by combining effort with hard work.

Adityanath was speaking at the inauguration of the Chief Minister Command Centre and CM Dashboard at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhavan here, the state government said in a statement.

“Each and every data from the field should be fair and correct. There should be healthy competition and there should not be any type of manipulation. The data uploaded from the field will be verified. We will periodically check and ensure that it is not just a paper-based formality. Therefore, all the data that comes in should be organised," he said.

The chief minister added that the purpose of setting up the command centre and dashboard is to capture data and accelerate the state’s economic growth. Alongside, its main objective is to solve the problems of the general public in a time-bound manner.

Adityanath said, “Addressing the grievances of the public should be our priority. When riots were occurring in different states during festivals, there was peace in Uttar Pradesh. People who do not like peace and harmony, try to spoil the atmosphere by creating trivial issues." “Police officers should take extra effort to ensure that any event planned within the state complies with the law. No event should be organised by endangering the safety of the public," he said.

He also suggested that officers or personnel should reside in the district where they are posted.

It should not happen that the posting is in one district and the officers and personnel reside in another. If government accommodation is not available, then they should stay in rented houses and reach their offices on time, he said.

The chief minister also called for reviewing the works of all personnel. Police stations should be reviewed by the superintendents of police, district-level departments by the district officer and divisional-level works by the commissioner.

Emphasising the need for the use of technology, Adityanath said, “We have to create a mechanism at the district level to address the issues of the people as soon as possible. If we can monitor an ambulance sitting here, then every activity of the district can also be monitored because technology has become far better." He also warned against any type of negligence and said district officials should ensure the disposal of people’s issues at their level itself.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Jal Shakti and Flood Control Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Urban Development Minister AK Sharma were present at the programme, the statement said.