UP Local Body Polls: BJP, SP Misusing Official Machinery to Win Elections, Alleges Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday attacked the BJP and the Samajwadi Party, alleging that they were not only misusing official machinery but also adopting different tricks to win the two-phase May Uttar Pradesh urban body polls.

Seeking support for her party’s candidates for the elections, she said the BSP will work for the wellbeing of everyone as well as get rid of corruption in local bodies.

The BSP coming to power in local bodies is “necessary for liberation from tremendous corruption in these institutions and gross lack of development…", Mayawati said in series of tweets in Hindi.

“In addition to the misuse of government machinery, the ruling parties (in local bodies), be it the BJP or the SP, adopt many tricks… in elections, but it is necessary that the enlightened and hard working urban people for their real interest, comfort, and cleanliness, and to curb corruption, effectively use their vote," the BSP president said.

In another tweet, she said,"… if the people of UP want to get rid of their day-to-day problems…, they will have to come out of the illusion of BJP government’s tempting promises and paper claims. This is the appeal of the BSP." Polling for the urban bodies in the state is slated in two phases — on May 4 and May 11.

Read all the Latest Politics News here