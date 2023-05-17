CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka CM NewsDhirendra ShastriDK ShivakumarSiddaramaiahThe Kerala Story
Home » Politics » US, China, Japan Facing Economic Crisis as They Spent Money on Freebies During Pandemic, Says Nadda
1-MIN READ

US, China, Japan Facing Economic Crisis as They Spent Money on Freebies During Pandemic, Says Nadda

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 18:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Nadda was addressing a function in Mumbai organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and attended by beneficiaries of various government schemes. (PTI Photo)

Nadda was addressing a function in Mumbai organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and attended by beneficiaries of various government schemes. (PTI Photo)

Dubbing the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra as "totally corrupt", Nadda alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation paused all the good works

BJP chief J P Nadda on Wednesday claimed that the US, China and Japan are facing an economic crisis now as they spent money on providing freebies during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Indian government came up with a Rs 20 lakh crore package during that period to boost infrastructure, agriculture and other sectors.

Nadda was addressing a function here organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and attended by beneficiaries of various government schemes.

“Countries like the US, China and Japan are facing an economic crisis because those countries spent on freebies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our country came up with a Rs 20 lakh crore package aimed at spending on agriculture, infrastructure and other similar sectors," he said.

Having a good leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi helps, Nadda said.

Dubbing the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra as “totally corrupt", he alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation paused all the good works.

“But now, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government will address the issues of the people," the chief of BJP, which shares power in Maharashtra, said.

top videos

    .

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Saurabh Verma
    Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
    first published:May 17, 2023, 18:41 IST
    last updated:May 17, 2023, 18:41 IST