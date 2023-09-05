CHANGE LANGUAGE
Use of Bharat on G20 Dinner Invite Big Blow to Colonial Mindset: U'khand CM Dhami

September 05, 2023

Dehradun, India

In a departure from tradition, the G20 dinner invite referred to the president as ”President of Bharat” instead of ”President of India”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday welcomed the use of the word ’Bharat’ on a G20 dinner invite, terming it ”another big blow to the colonial mindset”.

He also said it was a moment of pride for every Indian.

”Another big blow to the colonial mindset…” Dhami said in a tweet in Hindi.

”Writing of The President of Bharat on the G20 dinner invite is a moment of pride for every Indian,” he added.

