Use of Bharat on G20 Dinner Invite Big Blow to Colonial Mindset: U'khand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday welcomed the use of the word ’Bharat’ on a G20 dinner invite, terming it ”another big blow to the colonial mindset”.

He also said it was a moment of pride for every Indian.

In a departure from tradition, the G20 dinner invite referred to the president as ”President of Bharat” instead of ”President of India”.

”Another big blow to the colonial mindset…” Dhami said in a tweet in Hindi.

”Writing of The President of Bharat on the G20 dinner invite is a moment of pride for every Indian,” he added.