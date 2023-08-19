UP CM Adityanath Performs Aarti At Ayodhya Temple, Takes Stock of Construction Work | WATCH

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday offered prayers at Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and inspected the site where construction work for the grand Ram Temple is underway.

Visuals from the site show the chief minister chanting mantras as he entered the temple and bowed down to the Lord. He also performed aarti and prayed for the prosperity and development of the nation.

आपदामपहर्तारं दातारं सर्वसम्पदाम्।लोकाभिरामं श्रीरामं भूयो भूयो नमाम्यहम्॥श्री अयोध्या जी में आज भगवान श्री रामलला के दर्शन-पूजन का परम सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ। जय श्री राम! pic.twitter.com/76aGp02DQs — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 19, 2023

Chief Minister Yogi also conducted an on-site inspection of the construction site where the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is being built and also held a discussion with the priests and mahants of the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

#WATCH | UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes stock of the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/IdHB21HXOY— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023

In the video, CM Yogi can be seen taking stock of the construction work and discussing the details with the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to understand its current status. The official said that the CM also interacted with labourers working at the construction site.

पूज्य संत, ब्रह्मलीन महंत परमहंस रामचंद्र दास जी महाराज की आज पुण्यतिथि के अवसर पर श्री अयोध्या जी में उनके समाधि स्थल पर पहुंचकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। pic.twitter.com/xi9SjQO3di— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 19, 2023

Before visiting the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, CM Yogi Adityanath also offered floral tributes and paid respects at the Samadhi of Ramchandra Paramhans Das on his death anniversary.

Ayodhya Ram Temple To Be Opened To Public On Jan 25 Next Year

According to the chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, The ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be held from January 15-24, and the temple will be open to the general public for prayers on January 25.

As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the consecration ceremony on the last day of the event and will open the doors of the Ram Temple for devotees.