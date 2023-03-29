Varanasi Congress Leader Puts Board at His Home: 'Mera Ghar Shri Rahul Gandhi Ka Ghar'

Senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Rai has symbolically dedicated his home here to former party chief Rahul Gandhi who has been asked to vacate his official bungalow in Delhi following his disqualification as Lok Sabha member.

The former MLA and his wife have put up a board at their home in the Lahurabir locality of the city which reads, “Mera ghar Shri Rahul Gandhi ka ghar (my home is Shri Rahul Gandhi’s home)".

This comes after Gandhi on Tuesday replied to the Lok Sabha Secretariat’s notice to vacate his official bungalow, and said he will abide by the notice.

“The dictators of the country want to snatch the residence of our leader Rahul Gandhi. But, they do not know that the houses of of crores of party workers across the country are that of Rahul Gandhi. In the city of Baba Vishwanath, we have dedicated our house in Lahurabir locality to Rahul Gandhi," Rai said.

He said that this campaign in support of Gandhi has been started in the entire Prayagraj region including Kashi.

“The Gandhi family dedicated to the nation the entire Anand Bhavan (in Prayagraj) worth crores. Sending an eviction notice (to Rahul Gandhi) is an act of cowardice on the part of the BJP," said Rai, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls against Modi.

State Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said Rahul Gandhi has made “a home in people’s heart".

“For him, every house has opened its doors. Because Rahul Gandhi has pledged to start a shop of love in the market of hatred. My leader, my inspiration, my brother Rahul ji — ‘Mera Ghar Aapka Ghar’." Gandhi was on Monday served a notice to vacate the government bungalow by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction in a criminal defamation case last week.

In his communication to the LS Secretariat’s officer who had signed the notice, Gandhi said, “Thank you for your letter of March 27, 2023, regarding the cancellation of my accommodation at 12 Tughlak Lane. As an elected member of the Lok Sabha over the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here." “Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," he said in his letter to the MS branch of the LS Secretariat which had sent him the notice.

The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took the decision following which the secretariat of the House served the notice on the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005.

