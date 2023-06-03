CHANGE LANGUAGE
Varun Gandhi Urges MPs to Donate Part of Salary to Help Families of Train Crash Victims
Varun Gandhi Urges MPs to Donate Part of Salary to Help Families of Train Crash Victims

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 23:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Calling the disaster heart-rending, he said people will have to stand with the grief-stricken families like a rock. (File)

At least 261 people have been killed and nearly 1,000 injured in one of the country's worst railway tragedies.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday urged fellow parliamentarians to donate a part of their salary to help the families of victims of the Odisha train accident. They should first get support and then justice, he said in a tweet.

Calling the disaster heart-rending, he said people will have to stand with the grief-stricken families like a rock.

    “It is my request to all fellow parliamentarians that we all come forward and donate a part of our salary to help these grief stricken families to help them," Gandhi said in a tweet.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
