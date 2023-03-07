CHANGE LANGUAGE
Vasundhara Raje Sprinkles 'Gulal' on Devotees at Govind Dev Temple
1-MIN READ

Vasundhara Raje Sprinkles 'Gulal' on Devotees at Govind Dev Temple

IANS

March 07, 2023, 08:19 IST

Jaipur, India

Vasundhara Raje was accompanied by her son MP Dushyant Singh and Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra (Source: Twitter/@VasundharaBJP)

Vasundhara Raje also paid obeisance at a Gurudwara located near the temple and "wished for the prosperity of the state"

After showing her strength during her birthday celebrations in Salasar Temple in Rajasthan, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday went to the famous Govind Dev Temple here and sprinkled ‘gulal’ on devotees assembled there.

She was accompanied by her son MP Dushyant Singh and Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra.

She also paid obeisance at a Gurudwara located near the temple and “wished for the prosperity of the state". On the occasion, Raje said: “The colours of Holi conveys the blessings of God; and people from all walks of life bow down before God together in the same colour and love."

March 07, 2023, 08:19 IST
