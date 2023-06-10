'Pyaar Se Nivedan Kar Rahi Hoon Warna...' Smriti Irani's Talk with 'Reporter' Goes Viral | WATCH

A video of Union minister Smriti Irani has gone viral, where she can be seen ‘warning’ a so-called reporter against ‘insulting’ the people of her constituency, Amethi.

Holding kulhad chai in her hand while getting in a car, Irani smiles and tells an alleged reporter, “Don’t insult my constituency. Salon seat is part of my constituency of Amethi. I know who I am (when the man says that she is ‘outspoken MP and politician’). Don’t insult the people of my constituency. And why should I talk to a reporter who insults my constituency?"

The alleged reporter then says that since the Union minister is “doing it the first time, hence he asked the question". News18 could not get the details of the conversation and the background of argument. But Irani shook her head side-to-side, in a negative response, and asks, “What first time?"

“If you insult my constituency, I will call up the owner of your publication and complain. A reporter does not have the right to insult a constituency. Bhaiyya, aage se mere chhetra ka apmaan mat kariyega, bahut pyaar se nivedan kar rahi hoon warna phir janta jawaab degi (I am humbly requesting you to not insult my constituency from now on else the voters will give you a reply)," the Union minister warns and shuts the door of her car amid chants of ‘Smriti Irani didi zindabad‘.

As the video became viral and was shared by the rival Congress party, the publication (that the alleged reporter claimed he belonged to) clarified that no journalist named Vipin Yadav works for them.

The media outlet added that they don’t have any permanent reporter in Amethi and puts out stories through its network of stringers in the region, and no one named Vipin is part of it.

A journalist posted another video of the same reporter who was recording Irani at a samosa shop. He held the media organisation’s mic, while others around were recording the activities on their phone.

Video of Dainik Bhaskar crew at the spot. A person with Dainik Bhaskar's Mic ID can also be seen. https://t.co/5y18wJflzj pic.twitter.com/IuQIL3kjgw— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 9, 2023

This started a whole new conversation on Twitter. While some were curious to know the question asked by the ‘reporter’, others criticised Irani for “threatening" a journalist.

A user tweaked the famous ‘Dekh raha hai Binod’ meme from the popular Amazon Prime series ‘Panchayat 2’.

देख रहे हो विनोद मैडम का इगो हर्ट हो गया अब बेचारे पत्रकार की नौकरी खा जाएंगे— Ansar Imran SR (@ansarimransr) June 9, 2023

Some even wondered if it was the ‘bad’ tea had spoilt Irani’s mood.

Itna kharaab chai!— Specimen मिर्ची सेठ (@thedevil_ind) June 9, 2023

Another user posted a video where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s personal secretary Sandeep Singh can be seen manhandling the reporters. Singh is accused of ‘molesting women and insulting a Dalit’.

The Uttar Pradesh police had booked Priyanka Gandhi’s personal secretary after a complaint by Bigg Boss 16 finalist Archana Gautam, who said that Singh insulted her and used casteist words when Gautam wanted to meet the Congress leader.

Sandeep was booked under sections 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and under sections 3(1)(d) and 3(1) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.