Home » Politics » Voice Representing Real Issues of People Will Reverberate in Parliament Again: Priyanka on Rahul's Return to LS
Voice Representing Real Issues of People Will Reverberate in Parliament Again: Priyanka on Rahul's Return to LS

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 17:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Priyanka Gandhi with brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

As soon as the Lok Sabha membership of Gandhi was restored, celebrations broke out at the Congress headquarters here with workers dancing and raising slogans in favour of the former party president

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hailed Rahul Gandhi’s return to Lok Sabha as an MP, saying the voice representing the real issues of people will be heard once again in Parliament.

As soon as the Lok Sabha membership of Gandhi was restored, celebrations broke out at the Congress headquarters here with workers dancing and raising slogans in favour of the former party president.

Gandhi was also accorded a warm welcome by Congress and other opposition MPs on his arrival in Parliament after his Lok Sabha membership was restored.

Tagging a video of Gandhi reaching Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, “The voice representing the real issues of the people will once again reverberate in Parliament." “Heartfelt thanks to millions of Congress workers who fought shoulder to shoulder with Rahul Gandhi ji as also crores of people of the country who supported the fight for justice and truth," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi’s status as the MP from Kerala’s Wayanad was restored on Monday after the Lok Sabha secretariat issued a notification following the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
