War of Wards Between BJP, BSP Leaders on Stage in UP Over 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Chants | WATCH

A heated argument erupted between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hari Singh Dhillon and Bahujan Samaj Party’s Danish Ali during an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha over slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai.’

A video shared by news agency ANI shows the two leaders locking horns over the way the programme was being conducted where the BSP leader alleged his BJP colleague of turning it into a political event for his party.

#WATCH | UP: "BJP always convert every event into their party event. We raised our voice over this because it was not a party event. They tried to twist this but the public has understood this," says BSP MP Danish Ali on his heated argument with BJP MLC Hari Singh Dhillon during… pic.twitter.com/S6aYqSp626— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 6, 2023

According to the BJP leader’s testimony, the argument began after Danish Ali objected to chanting the ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogan. He argued why the BSP leader has an issue in praising the country.

Talking to ANI, Dhillon said, “This heated argument erupted on saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. He (Danish Ali) asked us not to chant the slogan. Saying ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ is not a wrong thing."

On the other hand, Danish Ali claimed that the fight was not over chanting the slogan but because the BJP leader was trying to turn it into a party event as they always do.

“BJP always convert every event into their party event. We raised our voices over this because it was not a party event. They tried to twist this but the public has understood this," said BSP MP Danish Ali about his argument with BJP MLC Hari Singh Dhillon during an event in Amroha.

The incident took place at an event that was organised to celebrate the inclusion of Amroha and Gajraula among the 55 railway stations in Uttar Pradesh whose revamp will be undertaken in a recent developmental project.