WATCH | Aerial View of Ayodhya’s Grand Ram Temple, Captured by Devendra Fadnavis

Capturing it on his phone camera, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis showcased an aerial view of Ram Mandir, currently under-construction in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

Fadnavis is currently on a visit to the temple town, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and nearly 3,000 Shiv Sainiks, including party MPs and MLAs and several other Ministers .

Fadnavis shared a video he captured from a helicopter on his Twitter, and wrote, “this is how Prabhu Shri Ram Mandir construction work is going on in Ayodhya. Ariel view from chopper on way to Ayodhya from Lucknow. Jai Shri Ram."

This is how Prabhu Shri Ram Mandir construction work is going on in Ayodhya.Ariel view from chopper on way to Ayodhya from Lucknow.॥ Jai Shri Ram ॥#jaishriram #rammandir #ayodhya #ayodhyarammandir #uttarpradesh #ramlala #trending pic.twitter.com/LOZV9YkjVp— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 9, 2023

In other tweets, the deputy CM shared several pictures of his visit, along with the ‘Maha Aarti’ done by them at the temple.

Fadnavis and Shinde also visited the site, and held discussions with the construction crew. “Amazing experience, absolute bliss. The construction work of the grand Rammandir in Ayodhya is going on in full swing," he said in one of the tweets.

Helicopter service launched for an aerial darshan few days back

This comes as the Tourism department of Uttar Pradesh government launched a helicopter service for aerial darshan of Ayodhya City and Saryu river on April 6.

The helicopter service was launched on Ram Navami by UP Tourism and it was initially planned for 15 days. The state government plans to extend the service as the demand for the helicopter rides is increasing.

Shinde-Fadnavis in Ayodhya

Shinde on Sunday said the ideology of his party and that of the BJP is the same and they will unfurl the saffron flag all over the state next year.

“Our party’s role is clear. The Shiv Sena has an alliance with the BJP. Our ideology, which is Hindutva, is the same. We will go to our state with new energy from Ayodhya and serve the people. In 2024, the Shiv Sena and the BJP’s ‘bhagva’ (saffron flag) will be unfurled in the entire state," he said while addressing a press conference here.

On his first visit to Ayodhya as Chief Minister, Shinde held a massive show of strength along with his MLAs in Ayodhya. Addressing a massive gathering, Shinde said it was Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s dream to build a “grand divine Ram Mandir in Ayodhya", that Prime Minister Modi fulfilled by starting the temple construction on the holy land.

“It was Balasaheb Thackeray’s and millions of Ram devotees’ dream to build a grand divine Ram temple in Ayodhya… PM Modi has made this dream come true by beginning the construction of the Ram temple," he said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here