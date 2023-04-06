WATCH Nadda Paint a Wall as BJP Preps for Comeback in 2024; Wall-writing Planned in Over 10L Places

BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday kicked off party’s wall-writing drive, by painting a ‘lotus’ (BJP’s symbol) on the wall on the party office in New Delhi.

The drive, which was launched on party’s 44th foundation day, is part of BJP’s mega campaign for the general election due next year. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh told reporters on Wednesday that party members will write slogans “Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar" and “Ek Baar Phir Se Bhajpa Sarkar" on walls in over 10.72 lakh places.

“It was decided that I will do the ‘Shri Ganesh’ (begin) of the activity, following which all state presidents of the party will write on walls in their areas. And after them, district heads will participate in the activity, followed by board presidents," Nadda said after drawing the party symbol in the national capital.

#WATCH | BJP President JP Nadda speaks on the 'Wall-writing' program undertaken by all units of the party on its 44th foundation day pic.twitter.com/On3rdPp3gZ— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

#WATCH | BJP National President JP Nadda paints the party's 'Lotus' symbol in Delhi, on BJP's 44th foundation day. pic.twitter.com/S5mt9MBMAn— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

Some leaders posted wall paintings from their areas.

During the Wall writing program organised on the occasion of BJP's foundation day in Patna #BJPSthapnaDiwas pic.twitter.com/heHuAOAB1V— Vicky Rai (@vickyraibjym) April 6, 2023

The party will also observe the “social justice week" from Thursday to the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar on April 14. The BJP will observe nationwide programmes to commemorate Ambedkar, a freedom-fighter, social reformer, economist, architect of India’s constitution and an icon especially for Dalits.

Party members will also mark the birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotiba Phule on April 11, Chugh had said. The BJP was founded on April 6, 1980, after leaders of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh quit the Janata Party to launch a new party.

Read all the Latest Politics News here