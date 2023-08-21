CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :CWC Reshuffle PM ModiSachin PilotRajya Sabha Polls Arvind Kejriwal
Home » Politics » WATCH | Shoe Thrown at SP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya During Party Event in Lucknow
1-MIN READ

WATCH | Shoe Thrown at SP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya During Party Event in Lucknow

PTI

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 15:10 IST

Lucknow, India

The incident took place at the SP’s one-day ’mahasammelan’ at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

The incident took place at the SP’s one-day ’mahasammelan’ at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

While the shoe did not reach up to Maurya, party workers overpowered the alleged assailant and thrashed him

A shoe was thrown at senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya during a party event in Lucknow on Monday.

The shoe did not reach up to Maurya. Party workers overpowered the alleged assailant and thrashed him.

”The accused has been taken to a hospital and further details will be known after questioning him,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lucknow) Aniandy Vikram Singh told PTI. The alleged assailant, Akash Saini, was dressed as a lawyer, the officer said.

He was taken into custody by the Vibhuti Khand police.

The incident took place at the SP’s one-day ’mahasammelan’ at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

Party president Akhilesh Yadav was scheduled to address the event. He had not reached the venue at the time of the incident.

Maurya, a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh who had defected to the SP from the BJP just before the 2022 assembly elections, has been in the thick of a controversy over his remarks on the Ramcharitmanas and Hindu temples.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Samajwadi Party (SP)
  2. Swami Prasad Maurya
first published:August 21, 2023, 15:10 IST
last updated:August 21, 2023, 15:10 IST