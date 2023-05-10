WATCH | SP MLA Threatens to Shoot Self, Then Thrashes BJP Leader’s Husband in UP’s Amethi

Samajwadi Party MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh attacked the husband of a BJP municipal election candidate in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi on Wednesday.

In a video shared on BJP Amethi’s Twitter handle, Rakesh, along with his supporters, was seen thrashing BJP candidate Rashmi Singh’s husband Deepak Singh inside Gauriganj police station premises.

The SP legislator said Deepak Singh arrived at the police station and verbally abused him while he was sitting on a protest there. This made him lose his temper, he said.

Rakesh Pratap Singh said he was protesting because Deepak Singh and his supporters had assaulted some of his supporters, but the police had not taken any action.

“I have telephoned all senior police and district officials but no action has been taken on the developments which led to a flare-up," he said.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Before the incident, Rakesh was seen threatening to kill himself with a pistol in front of the police. Meanwhile, Deepak reached the police station and was gheraoed by Rakesh’s supporters.

An officer said that the issue has now been resolved and legal action will be taken against both individuals. Cases have been registered against them.

The second and final phase of the urban local body polls in UP will be held on May 11. The counting of votes will be done on May 13.

(With IANS inputs)

