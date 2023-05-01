Water Bottles, Doctors on Standby for Maha Vikas Aghadi's 'Vajramuth' Rally; All Eyes on Uddhav, NCP

The Maha Vikas Aghadi has arranged over two lakh water bottles, 100 mobile toilets and 12 special teams of doctors for its ‘Vajramuth’ rally at the MMRDA grounds in Mumbai on Monday, taking a lesson from the Kharghar mishap in which 15 people died due to a heat stroke.

Given the crowd expected for the rally and the soaring temperature in the city, the MVA has kept a special team for coordination to ensure the amenities are provided as per the instructions given by the Mumbai Police.

Shiv Sena UBT leader and former cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray has taken the lead in making the arrangements for the rally. The MVA will also station teams of party workers at Bandra and Kurla to BKC Road so that the crowd coming to attend the rally is guided to the venue. Ample parking space has been allotted for people coming from satellite cities like Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Kalyan.

“Post the Kharghar mishap, we are taking utmost care while organising the rally. Water arrangements have been made. We have also kept multiple entry and exit points. Special teams of doctors will be present in case of any medical emergency,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab.

Considering the Kharghar mishap during the state government’s ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’ event, the MVA has kept its rally in the evening.

Amid speculation of the NCP — a key constituent of the MVA — joining hands with BJP, it would be interesting to see how the Maha Vikas Aghadi puts up a united show on the ground. The focus will also be on Uddhav Thackeray who will give a speech on his home ground in the backdrop of the upcoming local body election and polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last visit to Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray had alleged that the BJP had their eyes on the fixed deposits of BMC and thus wanted to win the BMC elections. MVA leaders will also target the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government over the Barsu refinery issue where protesters are at logger-heads with the state government.

Earlier, the MVA had held two such mega rallies in Sambhaji Nagar and Nagpur. The ‘Vajramuth’ rallies have been organised by MVA to reach out to the people of Maharashtra and inform them of the failures of the incumbent government.

Recently, Shiv Sena (Shinde) and BJP had organised the ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ in all districts of the state, alleging that MVA parties were against Savarkar and his nationalism. The ‘Vajramuth’ rallies have been planned as a response to the BJP’s yatra.

