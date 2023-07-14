WB Panchayat Polls: 'Bloodcurdling Violence' Couldn't Stop BJP from Putting Up Stellar Performance, Says Shah

Days after the conclusion of panchayat polls in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said even "bloodcurdling violence" could not stop the BJP from putting up a stellar performance in the elections.

Shah said the BJP nearly doubled its seat tally from the previous election, indicating a significant rise in the trust placed in it by the people.

"Even bloodcurdling violence in West Bengal could not stop the BJP from putting up a stellar performance in the panchayat election. The BJP nearly doubled its seat tally from the previous election, indicating a significant rise in the trust placed by the people," he said in a tweet.

Shah said the results showed that the people's affection lay with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP and will surely lead the party to meteoric heights in the Lok Sabha and the assembly polls.

"My heartfelt gratitude to the people of West Bengal and many congratulations to Shri @DrSukantaBJP, Shri @SuvenduWB, and the karyakartas who stood firm with the party despite mercilessly adverse circumstances," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has claimed that 19 people, mostly from her TMC, died in the poll-related violence since the election date was announced on June 8. Police sources, however, have put the number of fatalities at 37.

According to the results declared so far, the ruling TMC has won over 35,000 gram panchayat seats out of the total 63,219. The BJP won nearly 10,000 seats while the Left-Congress bagged about 6,000.

The TMC has also won all 20 zila parishads, bagging 880 seats, while the nearest rival BJP won 31 of the total 928. The Congress-Left Front alliance secured 15 seats while others won the remaining two.

The ruling party emerged victorious in over 6,450 panchayat samiti seats. The BJP won nearly 1,000 seats while the CPI(M) and the Congress won over 180 and 260, respectively.