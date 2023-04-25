We Finish Developmental Projects, Unlike Previous Govts, Says PM Modi in Silvassa | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a visit to Southern India, held a massive roadshow in Daman and Diu’s capital Silvassa, and also laid the foundation stones to several developmental projects on Tuesday.

The prime minister spoke after medical college at Silvassa and attacked the previous Congress government saying that they “did not bother about the injustice done to the youth," and that “we try to finish the projects for which we lay the foundation stones."

Here are his top quotes from the address

➡️The centrally-funded `NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute’ here is the first medical college in the union territory, the prime minister said.

➡️The prime minister said, “that the previous governmental projects for which the foundation stones were laid were delayed."

➡️But the BJP government, he said, “brought in a new work culture in the past nine years."

➡️In a jibe at the previous government he said, “we try to finish the projects for which we lay the foundation stones."

➡️“Students can now pursue courses such as medicine and engineering in their local languages, he added.

After inaugurating the medical college, the first in the Union Territory, he inspected facilities on the campus. He also interacted with workers involved in the construction of the college complex. He was accompanied by Praful Patel, the administrator of the Union Territory.

The medical college complex has been constructed at a cost of Rs 203 crore and houses a multi-storey library, an academic block with four lecture halls and an auditorium, a club house, residential accommodation for faculty, and hostels for students besides outdoor and indoor sports facilities.

Earlier in the day, PM Modidedicated to the nation various developmental projects, including the Kochi Water Metro, and said as states develop, the country will develop faster. He said the central government lays emphasis on cooperative federalism and believes that if the states develop, it will help in the development of the country.

