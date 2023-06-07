'We Were Warned Politics Would Lead to...': Manish Sisodia's Wife Pens Emotional Note After Meeting Him 103 Days Later

Jailed former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s ailing wife, Seema Sisodia on Wednesday penned an emotional note post meeting her husband “after a gap of 103 days" and said that how well-wishers told them that “world of politics would only lead to trouble."

After a seven-hour interaction with the AAP leader, that was allowed due to Seema’s deteriorating health condition, she wrote an emotional message about her experience in the world of politics as a spouse.

Mrs. Sisodia mentioned how the police was stationed outside their bedroom and continuously watched and listened to every word of the conversation the two were having.

Seema Sisodia talked about her experience with the “dirty game" of politics and all the challenges and turbulences that come with it, news agency PTI said.

The note read: “back when these people were in the process of forming the party, we received numerous warnings from well-wishers advising us to steer clear of politics. They cautioned us that while journalism and activism were good pursuits, getting entangled in the world of politics would only lead to trouble.

“Those in power would do everything in their capacity to obstruct our work and torment our family," Seema said.

“However, Manish was resolute. He joined forces with Arvind Ji and other like-minded individuals, and together, they proved that they could make a difference. Their political endeavours forced influential figures to address critical issues such as education, healthcare, electricity and water,” Seema added.

Seema added how her husband continued to remain determined and strong.

“Despite enduring 103 days of sleeping on the floor, plagued by mosquitoes, ants, insects, and scorching heat, he remains undeterred with the dream gleaming in his eyes — to uplift society through education and champion honest politics alongside Arvind Kejriwal. Regardless of the hardships and conspiracies that may arise, his commitment remains unshakable,” she said.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his alleged role in the New Delhi Liquor excise policy scam and has been in judicial custody since.

The high court denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30.

Last week, the Delhi High Court had allowed Sisodia to meet his wife at his residence. The court also instructed him to not interact with the media or any other person except his family members, and also not access phone or internet.

Sisodia’s wife suffers from an autoimmune disorder ‘multiple sclerosis.’

Seema also added that in his time in jail, Sisodia has immersed himself in studying the history of education worldwide and dedicated himself to the “cause of education."

“Those who conspire against Arvind and Manish may rejoice in having imprisoned one of Arvind’s soldiers. However, what they fail to see is that within the confines of Tihar Jail, the vision of an educated and prosperous India in 2047 is being woven with unwavering strength in a corner. Honesty and a commitment to educational reform will undoubtedly triumph over falsehoods and conspiracies," her message added.

This comes as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier today turned emotional and rememberd Sisodia while while inaugurating a new branch of the B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Bawana

“I am missing Manish Sisodia today. Manish had started this aiming to provide quality education to one and all. They framed false charges against him and jailed him in an unjust manner," Kejriwal said.

