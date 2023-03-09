'Wear a Bindi First': Karnataka BJP MP Shouts at Female Vendor on Women's Day | WATCH

A video of a Karnataka BJP MP purportedly abusing and insulting a female vendor for not wearing a ‘bindi’ while attending an exhibition on women’s day has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place Wednesday in Kolar where BJP MP S Muniswamy was attending an exhibition and sales fair on women’s day, which he inaugurated.

After noticing a woman was not wearing a ‘bindi’ in one of the exhibition stalls, the legislator lashed out at her. In the video, Muniswamy can be seen questioning her for not wearing ‘bindi’ and asking those present besides her to make her wear one.

“Wear a Bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn’t he? You have no common sense," the Kolar BJP Lok Sabha MP said.

The video triggered sharp reactions from the opposition Congress, who condemned the statements and said such incidents “reflect the culture" of the BJP.

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram, reacting to the video, said, “The @BJP4India will turn India into a “Hindutva Iran”. The Ayatollahs of the BJP will have their version of the “Moral Police” patrolling the streets.”

(With inputs from ANI)

