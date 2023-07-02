‘Welcome to Mahayuti Family’: Sena on Ajit Pawar's Entry Into ‘Progressive Govt’ Led by Shinde-Fadnavis

Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant welcomed NCP leader Ajit Pawar to the ‘Mahayuti’ fold, led by chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis. He said “Ajit dada” will complement the “progressive” state government with his “strong hold over administration”.

Samant was speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Sunday, after Ajit took oath as the second deputy CM of the state. “Ajit dada has a strong hold over administration. He will be complementing the progressive government of Shinde-Fadnavis. Shiv Sena welcomes Ajit Pawar into the ‘Mahayuti’ family. His role in building the NCP is important, he will give more power to our alliance. We will contest elections together under the leadership of the three party leaders and Delhi BJP decision-maker’s guidance,” he said.

The Shiv Sena leader heaped praise on Shinde and Fadnavis for inducting Ajit into the government as deputy CM. “Some people had started raising doubts about Eknath Shinde saheb not appreciating the move. But Shinde and Fadnavis are both mature leaders and mutually took the decision. The CM is taking everyone along with the aim of the development of Maharashtra,” he said.

He shrugged off any possibility of disruptions or disputes in the existing government. “There, it might be chemical ‘locha’, here it is chemistry. Comfort level and space have been adequately given so there is no scope for disturbance or dispute. Just as we are under Shinde’s leadership, BJP and NCP party men (workers) follow their respective leaders. The remaining portfolios will be allotted to leaders and the three leaders will unanimously decide,” he added.

Samant came down heavily on the Shiv Sena (UBT) for name-calling Sena leaders and terming them as traitors. He said Ajit’s oath episode was a positive day for Maharashtra as people saw what the previous government was doing to its own leaders.

“I appreciate Sharad Pawar saheb for not name-calling anyone in the NCP. Whereas, they (Sena UBT) resorted to cheap and petty name-calling. Parties that ignore merit face dissent,” he said.