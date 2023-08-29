'We're Catching Narendra Modi by His Throat', Says Lalu Yadav Ahead of I.N.D.I.A. Meet

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Tuesday took recourse to trademark irreverence while asserting his resolve to fight the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Hum log Narendra Modi ka nareti pakde hue hain……nareti par chadhne jaa rahe hain (we are catching Narendra Modi by his throat, we are going to tighten our hold)", the ailing septuagenarian told reporters at the airport in Patna, using a Bihari slang.

Accompanied by younger son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD supremo spoke before boarding his flight to Mumbai where he is likely to undergo medical checkups besides attending the meeting of INDIA, scheduled on Thursday and Friday.

Yadav took potshots at the Centre for its stand before the Supreme Court on the caste survey being conducted by the state government.

“We learn that so confused is the Centre that it withdrew its affidavit and filed a new one, saying almost the same thing", alleged the young RJD leader.

“We wanted the headcount to be a part of the census. But that was something only the Centre was empowered to get done. In view of the Centre’s reluctance, we were left with no choice but to get a survey done on our own", said Yadav.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Samrat Choudhary bristled at Lalu Prasad’s acerbic remark about the PM.

“Lalu Prasad should look at his own plight. He has joined hands with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who has been behind all his legal woes. He is falling at the feet of the one (Rahul Gandhi) who tore up the ordinance which could have saved him from disqualification", said Choudhary.