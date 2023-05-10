West Bengal: Fire at Office Building Near Raj Bhawan, Governor Bose Reaches Spot Before Minister-in-charge

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose reached the spot of a fire near Raj Bhawan even before the minister in charge on Wednesday. He was at the spot coordinating everything even as 14 fire engines were pressed into service. Later, chief minister Mamata Banerjee also reached the spot.

The incident took place at an office building near Raj Bhawan. Bose not only went to the spot but stayed there for over three hours. He was coordinating by speaking to the fire minister and made certain arrangements.

While this incident portrays how proactive the governor is, it also indicates that Bose is different. He not only visited the spot but was there till the blaze was brought under control. When the chief minister reached the spot, he spoke to her as well. Bose later felicitated firefighters with flowers and chocolates.

This governor’s approach has become a topic of intense discussion in the power corridors of Bengal. From the very first day, Bose has maintained good relations with the state government but is also independent in what he does.

top videos

Sources close to him said since Bose was a former bureaucrat, he liked to be hands-on. On the academics front, too, there have been differences between him and the state government. In fact, the ruling Trinamool Congress protested over his decision to demand weekly reports from university vice-chancellors. But Bose did not pay any heed to the education minister and continued visiting various universities.

Two days ago, at a convocation programme, Bose said: “If there is a constitutional, legal or political crisis, the governor will not be like Shakespeare’s Hamlet, who said: ‘To be or not to be’."