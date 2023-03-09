CHANGE LANGUAGE
West Bengal: Mamata Meets Guv at Raj Bhavan

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 23:39 IST

Kolkata [Calcutta], India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo: Reuters)

Banerjee went to the assembly from the Raj Bhavan to attend the proceedings of the ongoing budget session.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Governor CV Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday, officials said.

The two leaders held a closed-door meeting for about 40 minutes, they said.

“It was a courtesy meeting. There is nothing to read into it," an official said.

Banerjee went to the assembly from the Raj Bhavan to attend the proceedings of the ongoing budget session.

Read More