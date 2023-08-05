West Bengal: New Posters Promoting Oppn Bloc I.N.D.I.A. Featuring Mamata Banerjee Emerge in Kolkata

After the announcement of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance by the opposition parties, new posters emerged in West Bengal’s capital Kolkata on Saturday with the quote “Abki baar Delhi me INDIA Sarkaar" slogan written on them.

The posters in Kolkata featured a photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and a quote printed upon them in Hindi read, “Abki baar Delhi me INDIA Sarkaar (This time INDIA government in Delhi)."

At the second mega meeting of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru last month, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced the name of the opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), after a nearly four-hour-long meeting. This was the second meeting of 26 non-BJP parties aimed to chalk out a strategy against the saffron party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The 26 opposition parties which are part of the opposition alliance are the Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, JD(U), RJD, JMM, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), SP, NC, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, RLD, MDMK, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), VCK, RSP, CPI-ML (Liberation), Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Mani), Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK).

Quoting sources, a PTI report on Friday said the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A. is likely to hold its next meeting on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai.

The meeting is likely to be held in the format of the Bengaluru meeting with leaders first coming together in an informal setting on August 31 before the main meeting the next day.

“The opposition meeting will be a two-day affair and will take place on August 31 and September 1 with all leaders approving the dates," a source told PTI.