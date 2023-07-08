West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 Voting LIVE: Polling Underway Amid Tight Security, Booth Vandalised in Cooch Behar; TMC Workers Killed

As the polling for West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 begins on Saturday, the main question that is doing the rounds in the social and political circles of the state is what will be the final death toll of the poll-related violence that has rocked the state ever since the announcement of election date on June 8. The apprehensions are not inconsequential considering the number of casualties already recorded during the last few weeks.

Till Friday evening, as many as 19 people have died in the pre-poll violence since the announcement of polling date on June 8. People are worried that if so many people have lost their lives even before the election day, what will be the toll on the election day and in the aftermath of result declaration.

Another point that is fuelling the apprehension of bloodbath is the blatant attempt by the police administration to underplay the incidents of violence and clashes witnessed in the pre-poll phase.