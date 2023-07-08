West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 Voting LIVE: Polling Underway Amid Tight Security, Booth Vandalised in Cooch Behar; TMC Workers Killed

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 08:23 IST
Kolkata, India
WB Panchayat Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Amid widespread violence and killings, polling for the West Bengal panchayat elections began at 7 am on Saturday. Around 5.67 crore voters in the state’s rural areas are eligible to exercise their franchise to choose representatives for 73,887 seats, including–928 seats across 22 zilla parishads, 9,730 panchayat samities, and 63,229 gram panchayats seats–in the three-tier panchayat system in the state. The polling began amid tight security as sporadic incidents of violence were reported across the state after the election dates were announced on June 8, resulting in the deaths of
Trinamool Congress claimed several of its party workers were killed ahead of West Bengal Panchayat Election by rival parties.
Shocking and tragic incidents send shockwaves through the voting community.
Three of our party workers have been murdered in Rejinagar, Tufanganj and Khargram and two have been left wounded from gunshots in Domkol.
The @BJP4Bengal, @CPIM_WESTBENGAL and @INCWestBengal have been…
Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra casts her vote in West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023.
Just voted in the WB panchayat elections- go TMC!
Polling booth at Baravita Primary School in Sitai, Coochbehar vandalised and ballot papers set on fire. Details awaited. Voting for Panchayat elections in West Bengal began at 7 am today.
#WATCH | Polling booth at Baravita Primary School in Sitai, Coochbehar vandalised and ballot papers set on fire. Details awaited.
Voting for Panchayat elections in West Bengal began at 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/m8ws7rX5uG
On his way to a polling booth in Basudebpur of North 24 Parganas, Governor CV Ananda Bose stopped by a few CPI(M) candidates as they share their various issues with him. Governor stops and listens to them.
#WATCH | West Bengal Panchayat election | On his way to a polling booth in Basudebpur of North 24 Parganas, Governor CV Ananda Bose stopped by a few CPI(M) candidates as they share their various issues with him.

Governor stops and listens to them.
Governor stops and listens to them. pic.twitter.com/B7o4fwTWKC
As the polling for West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 begins on Saturday, the main question that is doing the rounds in the social and political circles of the state is what will be the final death toll of the poll-related violence that has rocked the state ever since the announcement of election date on June 8. The apprehensions are not inconsequential considering the number of casualties already recorded during the last few weeks.
Till Friday evening, as many as 19 people have died in the pre-poll violence since the announcement of polling date on June 8. People are worried that if so many people have lost their lives even before the election day, what will be the toll on the election day and in the aftermath of result declaration.
Another point that is fuelling the apprehension of bloodbath is the blatant attempt by the police administration to underplay the incidents of violence and clashes witnessed in the pre-poll phase.
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said on Friday that he will be on the ground during the panchayat elections in the state on Saturday. “I will be on the ground on Saturday for the sake of the security of the common people,” the Governor told mediapersons during his tour to the violence-hit Murshidabad district on Friday.
Even as he was saying this, West Bengal reported the 19th death in pre-poll violence since the announcement of election date on June 8 after the bullet-ridden body of a man was found in Bangaon in North 24 Parganas district.
Reacting to allegations levelled by Trinamool Congress that his district tours are only meant to seek publicity, the Governor said, “This publicity is required for the sake of the safety and security of the common people. To ensure that the democratic rights of the people are protected, I will resort to such publicity drives again and again. My only aim is to ensure that people can exercise their democratic rights without fear.”
The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to remain in his Nandigram Assembly constituency on Saturday when voting will take place for the panchayat polls in West Bengal. The directive was issued by the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha.
On Thursday evening, a communique was forwarded by the inspector-in-charge of the Contai police station, Amalendu Biswas directing Adhikari to remain constrained in the area under “Part No.76, Nandanayakbar of Nandigram constituency” in East Midnapore district, where the latter is both a voter and an elected legislator.
He has also been barred from entering his polling booth even after being accompanied by security personnel that he is entitled for as the Leader of the Opposition.
The death toll in poll-related violence ahead of the panchayat elections in West Bengal mounted to 19 after a bullet-ridden body of a man was found in Bangaon in North 24 Parganas district on Friday. The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased, whose body was found near a pond at Kalopur village. It is believed that the deceased was a non-local person.
This was the second casualty reported since Friday morning after a local Congress leader named Aurobindo Mondal was lynched allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters at Raninagar in Murshidabad district.
Out of the 19 deaths reported in pre-poll violence since the announcement of election date on June 8, four have been reported from Murshidabad district alone. Four deaths have also been reported from South 24 Parganas district.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday alleged that State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha has failed in discharging his duties during the panchayat elections. Addressing a press conference, he urged Sinha to ensure that people’s lives are protected during the polls on Saturday.
“You are the custodian of the lives of the people during the election. You are the repository of all powers to ensure free and fair elections. The police, magistrate, and state machinery are under you during the elections. Then why this gruesome violence? Mr SEC, you have failed in discharging your duties,” he said.
“Mr SEC you must know who all are responsible for the lives lost. You are responsible for the corpses that fell on the streets. Mr SEC, do you know what your duty is? Bengal expects you to do your duty,” Bose said referring to the incidents of violence reported in different parts of the state including Bhangar, Basanti, Canning, and Dinhata.
Rural West Bengal is all set for the three-tier panchayat elections on Saturday, amidst widespread violence and killings. This high-stakes contest serves as a crucial litmus test for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and holds the potential to reshape the political landscape of the state.
Approximately 5.67 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise to elect representatives for nearly 928 seats across 22 zilla parishads, 9,730 panchayat samities and 63,229 gram panchayat seats. READ MORE
Voting is underway for the 2023 West Bengal Panchayat elections. Visuals from a polling booth in Dinhata, Cooch Behar.
#WATCH | Voting underway for 2023 West Bengal Panchayat elections; visuals from a polling booth in Dinhata, Cooch Behar
The issue of corruption in rural bodies and the Centre halting funds under MGNREGA have dominated the campaign for West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023, which ended on Thursday.
As per the official data, a total of 2,36,464 nominations were received by the West Bengal State Election Commission for West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023.
Trinamool Congress has fielded 85,817 candidates, followed by BJP with 56,321 in the fray. Meanwhile, CPI(M) has fielded candidates in 48,646 seats and about 17,750 candidates from Congress are in the fray.
Polling is underway at booths across the state for the West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023, the results of which will serve as a litmus test for the 2024 parliamentary elections and holds the power to reshape the state’s political landscape.
#WATCH | Voting underway for 2023 West Bengal Panchayat elections; visuals from a polling booth in Nandigram
The counting of votes for the panchayat polls will take place on July 11. pic.twitter.com/v0otcYjGbB
Polling for West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 across a total of 3,317-gram panchayat seats, 928 seats of 22 zilla parishads, 9,730 panchayat samiti seats, and 63,239 ward member seats is set to be held during the state’s three-tier panchayat polls.
As per the state election commission, the counting of votes for the West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 will take place on July 11 and the results are expected to be announced on the same day.
The voting for the West Bengal Panchayat elections 2023 will be held across the state on Saturday, July 8. As per the state election commission, the polling will begin at 7 am and end at 5 pm.
Various parts of West Bengal have witnessed widespread violence leading to the death of over a dozen people, including a teenager., since the day the polls were announced on June 8. The polls to elect representatives for village councils are being held under the watchful eyes of central forces for the second time since the inception of the Panchayati Raj system in Bengal in the late seventies. Nearly 65,000 active central police personnel and 70,000 state police personnel are deployed for the polls, officials said.
Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee led the party’s campaign while stressing the need to shun strong-arm tactics by its cadres and allow more democratic space to the political opponents, to avoid the rerun of the 2018 rural polls when it had won around 34 per cent seats uncontested.
BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari led the saffron party’s campaign, whereas state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim led their parties’ respective poll drives.
The Indian Secular Front (ISF), with its limited presence in parts of North and South 24 Parganas, too grabbed headlines as its leader and lone MLA Nawsad Siddique led the party’s campaign, which often resulted in clashes with the ruling TMC in Bhangor in South 24 Parganas.
For the first time, Raj Bhavan played an active role in addressing the issue of poll violence, with Governor C V Ananda Bose opening a ‘Peace Home’ at the governor’s house to address complaints of the aam aadmi. The Governor was seen rushing to violence-hit areas to assuage the victims and their families, drawing a pat from the BJP and criticism from the ruling TMC.
In the 2013 panchayat polls, the TMC won over 85 per cent of the seats, despite heavy deployment of central forces.
In the 2018 rural polls, the TMC won 90 per cent of the panchayat seats and all the 22 zilla parishads. However, these elections were marred by widespread violence and malpractices, with the opposition alleging they were prevented from filing nominations in several seats.
The rural polls, which cover nearly 65 per cent of the state’s population, also provide parties with a final opportunity to assess their booth-level organisation ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, as most of the 42 parliamentary seats are situated in rural areas of the state.