Bengal Poll Violence: 19 Dead, BJP Questions 'Silence' of Oppn on 'Murder of Democracy'

The poll violence in the Panchayat election in West Bengal on Saturday ended up claiming at least 19 lives. Multiple incidents involving bomb explosions at several places were reported across the state. Amidst accusations of strong-arm tactics among political parties, the BJP demanded re-polling.

Speaking on the poll violence in the state, security personnel alleged that despite several reminders, West Bengal State Election Commission failed to provide locations and other details of sensitive polling booths before the polls.

“We had written several letters to West Bengal State Election Commission regarding information on sensitive polling booths, but on June 7 West Bengal govt responded with only the numbers of sensitive polling booths and did not provide the locations or other details. 59,000 troops of CAPF and state armed police from 25 states were not adequately utilized in security duties," SS Guleria, DIG BSF was quoted by ANI as saying.

According to reports, of the total 19 deaths across the state, 13 victims belonged to the ruling TMC party, while two workers each from the BJP and CPI(M) died during the pivotal three-tier panchayat polls. A Congress worker and a voter were also killed in the poll violence.

West Bengal’s State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha has pledged to address complaints of vote tampering and consider the option of re-polling based on reports from observers and returning officers.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and other opposition leaders over “silence" on the “murder of democracy" in West Bengal.

“The declaration of panchayat polls in West Bengal is akin to the start of the murder of democracy. Beating up people, bomb blasts, and setting things afire become common occurrences," Thakur said.

“Democracy is suppressed and killed in West Bengal. (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress leaders stoop to any extent to win elections. be it assaulting people and unleashing atrocities on women," he added.