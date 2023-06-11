Facing Sexual Harassment Charges, Brij Bhushan Announces to Contest 2024 LS Polls From UP’s Kaiserganj

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday announced that he would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Kaiserganj seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh, a six-time Member of Parliament who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, addressed Sanyukt Morcha Sammelan in Gonda today.

He predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government at the Centre with absolute majority in 2024 winning general elections. He also said the party will sweep all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh next year, ANI reported.

Singh was first elected to Lok Sabha in 1991 from Gonda on BJP’s ticket. He was re-elected to Lok Sabha from Gonda again in 1999. In 2004, he switched seats and was elected to the Lower House again but this was from the Balrampur seat.

Singh has represented the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency thrice — once as an SP MP (from 2009 to 2014).

‘Kabhi Ashq, Kabhi Gham, Kabhi Zeher’: Brij Gets Poetic

Earlier in the day, Singh took a poetic dig at the protesting wrestlers without mentioning them and began his speech with sentimental lines about love, suffering and betrayal.

“Kabhi ashq, kabhi gham, to kabhi zeher piya jata hai. Tab jakar jamane me jiya jata hai. Yeh mila mujhko mohabbat ka sila, bewafa kehke mera naam liya jata hai. Isko ruswai kahen ki shohrat apni, dabe hontho se mera naam liya jata hai," Bhushan Singh said while addressing an event in Gonda.

The lines translate to “sometimes you bear tears, sorrow, and sometimes even poison. Only then do you become able to live and face society. This is the reward I have received for my love, they call me unfaithful. Call it notoriety or fame, they take my name with pursed lips."

Photos, Audio, Videos: Cops Seek ‘Evidence’ from Wrestlers to Back Against Brij

Delhi Police has reportedly asked two women wrestlers to provide photos, audio and video as evidence to back their sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

According to an Indian Express report, the police sought the photo of a “hug” between Singh and one of the complainants.

On the complaint of women wrestlers at Delhi’s Connaught Place police station last month, two First Information Reports were filed that cite IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 34 (common intention) that carry a jail term of one to three years.

One FIR was filed combining complaints of six wrestlers, while a separate one was registered based on the complaint of a minor’s father.

Singh allegedly molested women athletes, including “running hands over breasts and touching the navel", according to two FIRs filed by the Delhi Police following directions of the Supreme Court. The BJP MP also allegedly demanded “sexual favour" in lieu of professional assistance and stalked the women, FIRs state.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police took a woman wrestler to Singh’s office to recreate the sequence of events that led to the alleged crime. It may be mentioned that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s official residence houses the office of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had assured the protesting wrestlers that a charge sheet would be filed in the case by June 15, after which the grapplers suspended their protest.

Top wrestlers of the country, including Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting against Singh and demanding his arrest for allegedly sexually harassing female grapplers.