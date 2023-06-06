WFI Row: Babita Phogat Accuses Oppn of 'Misusing' Protestors, Says 'Misguided Wrestlers & Fled When...'

Attacking the Opposition, three-time CWG medallist and BJP leader Babita Phogat has claimed that the top wrestlers, who are protesting against the BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing several female grapplers, were “being used and misguided".

When asked about the Haridwar incident in which the protesting wrestlers had gone to “immerse" their world and Olympic medals in the Ganga River but the farmer leaders stopped them from taking the extreme step, Phogat was quoted as saying by India Today on Monday, “In a way, the wrestlers were used. Had I been there, I would never have let something like this happen, even if I had to touch their wrestlers’ feet. I feel sad that something like this happened. Whoever suggested to them to immerse their medals in the river did not do it for their good. They are not in favour of the wrestlers but are against them."

The wrestler-turned-politician, who is a member of the oversight committee formed by the Centre to investigate the case, said the government was monitoring the probe thoroughly and all valid demands of the protestors will be examined.

Accusing the Opposition of “misleading" wrestlers, she was quoted as saying, “I would want to ask where the opposition went when the wrestlers were getting arrested. They misleaded wrestlers and fled when police were arresting them."

On May 30, the country’s top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, along with hundreds of their supporters, reached Har ki Pauri to immerse their medals in the Ganga river even as a mark of protest against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan over allegations of sexual harassment.

Reportedly, a delegation of the protesting wrestlers met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi late Saturday (June 3). Wrestler Bajrang Punia was quoted as saying that the wrestlers’ delegation met Shah.

Wrestlers’ ‘maha panchayat’ soon

On Sunday, Olympic medal-winning grappler Bajrang Punia announced wrestlers will hold a ‘maha panchayat’ of their own soon. Addressing a ‘Sarv Samaj Samarthan Panchayat’ in support of the wrestlers at Mundlana in Sonipat district, Punia had said grapplers will be calling a Mahapanchayat in another 3-4 days.

“We will hold one Mahapanchayat and will give a call for that. We will decide on the venue. We want to bring everyone together for that Panchayat, we don’t want us to be divided," he had said, adding that their battle was not for any particular caste, but for honour and respect. “If we remain divided, we cannot win."

Khap leaders at another ‘Mahapanchayat’ in Kurukshetra on Friday had demanded the arrest of the WFI chief and threatened to picket Jantar Mantar on June 9 if their demand was not met.

‘Centre Trying to Resolve Issues’

On Saturday, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said that the Union government is trying its best to resolve the issues of wrestlers and to end their protests in Delhi. Addressing a press meet in Udupi, she had claimed that the protest is getting international support as it is against the central government and also alleged that business tycoon George Soros is working to bring instability in the country and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen with Sanil, vice president of Soros’ NGO in India during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The minister also claimed that the NGO is funding those who protest against the Union government. The protests by wrestlers against the alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh must be investigated and the offenders must be punished under law, she said.

top videos

“I am not talking in support of anyone. Internal investigation is taking place and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur is involved himself in the investigation. The sports department will answer to any further queries," she had said.

(with inputs from PTI)