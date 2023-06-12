What Eknath Shinde's Maiden Kashmir Sojourn Means for Shiv Sena's Pan-India Plans

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is in Jammu and Kashmir, held a national meeting with the in-charges of 15 states there, calling it a ‘historic’ feat as it was held beside Lal Chowk for the first time.

“This is a major outreach programme for expansion of the party in North India. Our in-charges from different northern states had never been taken into consideration before this. There was no effort to take feedback from them or to give them power in order to strengthen the party outside Maharashtra. With this move, we have decided that we will expand the party in different northern states as well and we will give them power to fight elections in those states," said Shrikant Shinde, the chief minister’s son, who has accompanied his father on the visit.

The duo also met the L-G of Jammu and Kashmir, seeking land to construct a Maharashtra Bhavan in Kashmir to showcase the state’s culture.

The leaders and in-charges of 15 states were present for the meeting at Hotel Radisson in Srinagar and the meeting was convened by national secretary Captain Abhijit Adsul.

Harish Singla, in-charge of Punjab; Dhananjay Singh Parihar, state in-charge of Chhattisgarh; Abhay Dwivedi, office-bearer from Uttar Pradesh; Ashutosh Jha, state in-charge of Bihar; Bhupendra Bhat from Uttarakhand; Devendra Sherawat from Delhi; Narendra Chowdhary from Haryana; Ashwani Gupta from Jammu; Lakhan Singh Panwar from Rajasthan; Shivdutta Vishisht from Himachal Pradesh; Lalit Mohan Sharma from western UP; Thadeshwar Mahawar from MP; Deepak Singh from Jharkhand and Malik Bashir from Kashmir were present for the meeting.

Sources in the Sena said the meeting was a message for the cadre and office-bearers that the party was in expansion mode and wanted to strengthen itself outside Maharashtra as well.

“These are not new inductions in the party. These office-bearers have been around for quite some time now. But they were never activated. Now we have taken feedback from them. We will continue to stay in touch with them and to make sure that the party work is spread outside Maharashtra too,” said a leader. ​