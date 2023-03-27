‘Where Do We See Black Clothes?’: BJP Takes ‘Black Magic’ Jibe at Cong Over Protest Against Centre

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a jibe at Congress over protest against the government saying it has become so demoralised that it has to take the support of ‘black magic’.

Wearing black clothes, several opposition MPs on Monday took out a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk to protest against the government over the Adani issue and Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal said Congress isn’t letting the house run and is trying to mislead people by making statements.

“Today Congress’ people came in black clothes into the House. Do they want to disrespect the law, were they justifying the remarks regarding OBCs or this protest was against SC? There have been 12 other cases as well of the members who were disqualified after the court’s decision. His own party leader was asking Rahul Gandhi to apologise but he didn’t do that due to his arrogance.”

Attacking Congress further, Goyal said, “Congress’ intentions are of insulting the OBC community, their mentality is against the OBC community. Rahul Gandhi has no right to consider himself above the law of the country… Where do we see black clothes? Congress is so demoralised that now it has to take the support of black magic.”

Earlier in the day, the protesters, including Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, gathered near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex and raised slogans against the government.

Holding a huge “Satyamev Jayate" banner and placards with “save democracy" written on them, the MPs proceeded towards Vijay Chowk where they staged a sit-in.

“How has Adani’s wealth multiplied so much in the last few years? When you are going to foreign countries how many times have you taken the industrialist with you? The PM has not been able to give answers to questions raised against Adani," Kharge told reporters at Vijay Chowk.

“We want a JPC on the Adani issue. Why is the government not agreeing to this? Why are you scared of a JPC probe… it means ‘dal mein kuchh kala hai’ (something is wrong)," he said.

The opposition has been seeking a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations of corporate fraud and stock price manipulations against the Adani Group.

Kharge also raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP after a Surat court convicted and sentenced him in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

“You want to defame Rahul Gandhi that is why you transferred the case to Gujarat even as the comments were made in Kolar in Karnataka. Today is a black day for democracy," Kharge said.

Kharge said opposition MPs were dressed in black as the prime minister is “finishing" democracy.

Trinamool Congress, which has so far stayed away from opposition protests, joined the sit-in on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)

