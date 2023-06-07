CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka Anti-Cow Slaughter Law 9 Years of Modi GovtWrestlers vs WFI ChiefBihar Bridge CollapseOdisha Train Accident
Home » Politics » White House Remarks on Indian Democracy 'Tight Slap' on Rahul Gandhi: BJP
1-MIN READ

White House Remarks on Indian Democracy 'Tight Slap' on Rahul Gandhi: BJP

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 13:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Rahul Ganshi's remarks on the BJP government, During his US tour, created furore back at home.(Image: News18/File)

Rahul Ganshi's remarks on the BJP government, During his US tour, created furore back at home.(Image: News18/File)

The White House said Monday that India is a vibrant democracy and anybody who happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves, as it dismissed concerns about the health of democracy in India

The BJP took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, saying it is “ironical" that while he “shamelessly" continues to criticise India’s democracy during his US visit, the White House says India is a vibrant democracy.

It is a tight slap on the “yuvraj" of the Congress, BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said.

The White House said Monday that India is a vibrant democracy and anybody who happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves, as it dismissed concerns about the health of democracy in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a state visit to the US later this month.

“Isn’t it ironical that while Rahul Gandhi shamelessly continues to criticise our democracy during his US visit, the White House says India is a vibrant democracy. What a tight slap on Yuvraj of the Congress. Under PM Shri Narendra Modi our democracy is safe," Islam said.

top videos

    He was reacting to the comments of John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, at a news conference in Washington.

    “India is a vibrant democracy. Anybody that, you know, happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves. And certainly, I would expect that strength and health of democratic institutions will be part of the discussion," Kirby said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Rahul Gandhi
    2. us
    3. BJP
    4. congress
    5. White House
    first published:June 07, 2023, 13:04 IST
    last updated:June 07, 2023, 13:04 IST