‘Who is the Real Aurangzeb?’: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Blames Uddhav for Breaking Morale of MNS

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray by comparing him with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, and alleging that he and his team are tyrants and “breaking the morale” of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Rane, who has always remained at the forefront of attacking Shiv Sena (UBT) and Uddhav Thackeray, has raised many issues of corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which was then led by Shiv Sena (UBT).

Taking to social media, Rane said, “Who took away six corporators of the MNS? Who forced Rajsaheb (Raj Thackeray) to snap ties with Balasaheb? Who destroyed Saheb’s other family members? Now, he is talking about relations when he can see that jail is inevitable. So, who is the real Aurangzeb?” He was referring to Uddhav’s politics of taking away six corporators of MNS in the past and alienating late Balasaheb Thackeray from his other family members.

Rane also hinted at a possibility that Aditya Thackeray, former minister in the MVA government and son of Uddhav Thackeray, might be jailed.

His comments came after former mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar was booked by the Economic Offence Wing allegedly in connection with a corruption case. Rane said Uddhav fears that his son Aditya would also face the same fate and go to jail.

Other leaders of Uddhav’s camp, including Ravindra Wairkar and MP Sanjay Raut, have been in jail and released on bail later. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab is also on the radar of investigation agencies for a long time.

Recently, Uddhav Thackeray had attacked Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in his speech, and accused him of creating “bitterness” in the state politics.