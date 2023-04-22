NCP leader Ajit Pawar has said that he is ready to stake claim to the CM’s post right now, without waiting for the 2024 Maharashtra elections. The statement comes four year after Sharad Pawar’s nephew formed the government along with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis.

The two leaders joined hands in a hush-hush ceremony in November 2019. However, it lasted for only three days. Ajit Pawar’s recent remark was made at a private media function in Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune, in response to a question if NCP would stake a claim to the CM’s post during the 2024 assembly elections.

When Ajit was asked if any group within NCP was seeking an alliance with BJP, he said, “Not at all.” When asked for his opinion on the 2024 elections, Ajit Pawar said opposition parties must unite to defeat the ruling party.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat had already warned that if the NCP leader joined BJP with a group of party leaders, then the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will not be part of the government in Maharashtra.

Shirsat said Ajit Pawar’s displeasure is because his son Parth Pawar lost election earlier. His displeasure has no connection with the case of a plea seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs pending before the Supreme Court.

“Ajit Pawar not being reachable is not a new thing. But his displeasure, which is being shown by the media, and our case (pending before the Supreme Court) has no relation. Ajit Pawar is disgruntled since his son Parth Pawar had lost the election," Shirsat said.

Parth Pawar was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll from Maval constituency in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena spokesperson claimed, “Ajit Pawar was held responsible for the oath ceremony held at dawn (in November 2019 with Devendra Fadnavis). After two-and-a-half years, Sharad Pawar said it was an experiment to revoke President’s rule." Shirsat said Ajit Pawar has not clarified over the incident till date.

Shirsat said Ajit Pawar is a big leader and he will not tell easily about what is going on in his mind.

Recently, the political circles were abuzz with another crisis in the state politics when Ajit suddenly went incommunicado. He later came out and slammed the media for speculations and stated that he “was resting due to his ill-health".

Elaborating on his party’s ‘CM post’ aspirations, Ajit Pawar said that there would have been an NCP CM in 2004 itself as it had 71 seats. “But there were decisions taken at the senior level and to maintain party discipline, we accepted the deputy CM’s post. Otherwise, Congress leaders were ready to have a CM from NCP. Had that been allowed, (late) RR Patil would have become CM then,” a report in Times of India quoted Ajit Pawar.

