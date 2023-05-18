‘Why Should I Be Upset…?’: What DK Shivakumar Said on Karnataka Deputy CM Post

After Congress resolved the chief ministerial stalemate in Karnataka by giving veteran leader Siddaramaiah the top post and making DK Shivakumar his deputy, the latter reacted to the development saying, “There is a long way to go."

Talking to reporters on Thursday, the 61-year-old Vokkaliga leader said, “when people have given such a big mandate, we should definitely be happy and deliver and fulfill the promises. That is our main motto and agenda."

“Why should I be upset? There is a long way to go," Shivakumar added, news agency ANI reported.

Shivakumar was responding to a question in which he was asked if the post of deputy chief minister was a compromise and if he was upset about this.

Before this, he had tweeted that, “Karnataka’s secure future and our peoples welfare is our top priority, and we are united in guaranteeing that."

This comes after nearly a week of speculations over who will be the next leader of Karnataka after the grand old party staged a stunning victory in the assembly elections, winning 135 of out 224 seats on May 13.

The deadlock ended as Congress during a presser that Siddaramaiah will get the top post and DK Shivakumar will be the "only" Deputy Chief Minister in the southern state. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 12.30 pm on May 20.

Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday said a new cabinet will be in place within 72 hours.

He also claimed that Karnataka will have a five-year-long stable government of the Congress and urged people not to believe in speculation and “fake news”, which he alleged was being peddled by the BJP.

Shivakumar remains popular as the trouble-shooter and Congress’ trustworthy lieutenant who helped the party gain the highest number of seats in Karnataka’s political history.