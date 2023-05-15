‘Will Decide Soon, But…’: Maha Speaker on Sena UBT Leaders’ Request on MLA Disqualification Plea

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leaders on Monday met Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly Narhari Zirwal with request to conduct the hearing on disqualification of 16 MLAs of Shiv Sena, including Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, as early as possible. Speaking to the media after landing in Mumbai, Speaker Rahul Narwekar said that he “will try to take a decision as early as possible, but can’t deny natural justice to anyone”.

In the recent verdict of Maharashtra power tussle, the Supreme Court ordered Narwekar to decide on the disqualification petition of Shiv Sena UBT against Shinde and 15 others.

When Shinde, along with his 39 supporting MLAs, went against Thackeray, the 16 MLAs had disobeyed whip Sunil Prabhu’s orders, after which a disqualification petition was filed against them in the court. Later, the Thackeray faction filed another disqualification plea against 23 MLAs of the Shiv Sena with the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker.

According to Sunil Prabhu, who was recognised by the Supreme Court as legal whip, “Today, the Speaker was not there, so we have submitted a letter of request to the deputy speaker asking him to expedite the process of hearing of disqualification pleas against 16 MLAs. We expect him to take a decision within 15 days. We have also attached a copy of the SC order with that letter.”

Narwekar said, “We have to follow the prescribed procedure. We will try to take a decision as early as possible, but while doing so, we can’t deny natural justice to anyone. The court, in its order, have spoken about the whip issue. But the Opposition can’t pressure me. We have to follow the entire process to come to the conclusion.”

Narwekar feels the Election Commission and SC took considerable time before giving their verdict.

“Now, the SC has given the responsibility to decide on the disqualification plea to me. We will study this matter and take a decision accordingly. We may call both parties to explain their stand. Counter questioning may also happen. Once we have enough material, we will decide, staying within the framework of the Constitution,” he said.

Narwekar added that the process of this case already began at the time when the petition was filed with his office.

According to Narwekar, the key in this hearing is to decide who was the real Shiv Sena when Bharat Gogawale was appointed as the whip, as the SC has struck off the appointment.