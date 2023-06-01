CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » Will Fight Till Protesting Wrestlers Get Justice: Mamata Banerjee
Will Fight Till Protesting Wrestlers Get Justice: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee was leading a candle march from the statue of Gostha Pal, the first captain of India national football team at the Kolkata Maidan to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mayo Road-Dufferin Road crossing. (PTI file)

Taking to the streets of Kolkata, for a second day, Banerjee described the wrestlers’ struggle as "a struggle for life, justice, and independence'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday came out in support of protesting wrestlers who have been seeking arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, stating that she will fight till they get justice.

“Will fight till protesting wrestlers get justice,” the chief minister said.

    “I will request the wrestlers to continue their movement. This fight is for life, for independence, for humanitarian justice," Banerjee said while participating in a protest supporting the wrestlers who have been demonstrating sexual harassment of women grapplers and demanding the arrest of the WFI chief.

    She was leading a candle march from the statue of Gostha Pal, the first captain of India national football team at the Kolkata Maidan to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mayo Road-Dufferin Road crossing.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
