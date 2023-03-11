CHANGE LANGUAGE
17,000 Voters Above 100 Yrs, 'Poll at Home' for 80+: EC Details Karnataka's 'Record' Amid Election Preps
1-MIN READ

17,000 Voters Above 100 Yrs, 'Poll at Home' for 80+: EC Details Karnataka's 'Record' Amid Election Preps

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 15:05 IST

Bengaluru, India

An ECI team led by CEC Rajiv Kumar, along with ECs Anup Chandra Pandey & Arun Goel, in Bengaluru to review the poll preparedness. (Twitter/@ECISVEEP)

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, addressed the media on poll preparedness for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, addressed the media on poll preparedness for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections.

The three-member panel embarked on a three-day visit to Karnataka on Thursday to review preparations. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly is set to end on May 24.

The BJP had emerged as the winner of the last Assembly election in May 2018 that had been announced by the EC on March 27 that year. BJP’s national IT department head Amit Malviya had tweeted the purported election dates before the EC’s announcement, sparking controversy. The dates tweeted by him turned out to be wrong.

(details to follow)

