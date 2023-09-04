Will Say 'Eradicate Sanatana Dharma' Again & Again: Adamant Udhayanidhi Speaks to News18

Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday reiterated that he “sticks" to his ‘Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated’ remark. He added that he never spoke about genocide and will face all legal actions. “I will leave it to public to decide," Stalin junior said.

Speaking exclusively to News18, Udhayanidhi said, “It’s their (BJP’s) habit of spreading fake news. I will always stick to whatever I said, and I will say it again and again. I never spoke about genocide. I only spoke about ‘Sanatan’, what practices they follow, and I definitely stand against it. I will never step back from whatever I said."

When asked about Bharatiya Janata Party’s plan to submit a letter to Governor, CM Stalin‘s son said that he will face any action and leave it to the public to decide.

Supporting Udhayanidhi, Communist Party of India general secretary D Raja said that ‘Sanatan Dharma’ “perpetuates casteism and patriarchy". “I don’t think Udhay said anything wrong. We must fight against ‘Sanatan Dharma’. Amit Shah should read riddles of Hinduism by Ambedkar. May be, he will understand the difference between Hinduism and ‘Sanatan Dharma’.

Stalin, whose father MK Stalin is the chief minister of Tamil Nadu and heads the DMK, made the controversial remarks on Saturday when he was addressing a writers’ and artists’ meet.

Likening Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria, fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes, he said Sanatana Dharma should not be opposed but eradicated. He alleged that it is against equality and social justice.

Dealing a severe blow to Sanatan, late CM and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi established equality neighbourhoods (Samathuvapuram) and settled people belonging to all communities in a single place.

“Our Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) brought a law enabling people belonging to all castes to become archakas (temple priests), our Chief Minister (Stalin) has appointed people who have completed archaka training as priests in temples; this is the Dravidian model." Udhayanidhi, who also holds the sports development portfolio, alleged that while Sanatan enslaved women and did not allow them to step out of their homes, they are today making achievements in sports and a chunk of women are also financially independent.